Juventus extend Adidas partnership to 2037 in $468mn deal

Reuters Published June 19, 2025
ROME: Juventus have extended their technical partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas until June 2037, in a deal worth 408 million euros ($468 million) over a decade, the Serie A club said in a statement.

The current agreement between the two parties, which runs until June 2027, will remain unchanged, the Italian club said.

The new contract will then take effect from the 2027-2028 season and cover all Juventus teams until the end of the 2036-2037 season.

“This renewal fills us with pride and testifies to the synergy between these two great companies,” said Maurizio Scanavino, Juventus Chief Executive Officer.

Juventus, famed for their black and white shirts, said the valuation for the new agreement does not include additional royalties for exceeding certain sales volumes or variable components linked to sporting results.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the most decorated club in Italian football for a further 10 years,” said Sam Handy, General Manager of Adidas Football. Juventus have won the Italian league title more than any other rival club.

Juventus and Adidas joined forces from the 2015/2016 season.

The German sportswear group has a long-term partnership in place with English Premier League club Manchester United which runs until 2035, and also works with other teams including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Juventus said last month that U.S. carmaker Jeep will pay 69 million euros to become its main shirt sponsor until June 2028.

