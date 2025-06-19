AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Business & Finance

Pak Datacom signs MoU with intl broadband satellite service provider

BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2025

Pak Datacom Limited (PDL) announced on Thursday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an international-based broadband satellite services operator.

The agreement was signed after a successful limited test and trial-based arrangement with them, the PDL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

PDL, which did not disclose the name of its international collaborator, added that the international operator was an established next-generation satellite broadband operator based in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The collaboration is aligned with PDL’s long-term vision of supporting digital connectivity footprint in the broadband satellite services market,” read the notice to the bourse.

Pak Datacom Limited (PSX: PAKD) was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1992 and was converted into a public limited company in 1994.

The principal activity of the company is setting up, operating, and maintaining a network of data communication and serving the needs of the customers.

