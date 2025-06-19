England v India: Three key battles

LONDON: Ben Stokes’ England take on an India team under new captain Shubman Gill at Headingley on Friday in the first Test of a five-match series.

The visitors are embarking on a new era without heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they seek to end their 18-year wait for a Test series win in England.

Captain Shubman Gill to bat at number four as India look to fill Kohli void

AFP Sport looks at three key battles that could define the series, which comes at the start of a new cycle in the World Test Championship.

Bumrah v England’s top order

Jasprit Bumrah can lay claim to being the best all-format bowler in world cricket today, with his Test figures of 205 wickets at under 20 apiece putting the paceman alongside the greats of the game.

But with five gruelling matches to come in less than seven weeks, Bumrah, who suffered a back injury in Australia in January, is unlikely to feature in every game.

Blessed with a unique action and an ability to generate sharp pace off a short run, the 31-year-old is one of the most difficult bowlers for batsmen to face.

He was crowned ICC men’s cricketer of the year for 2024 after taking 71 Test wickets at a remarkable average of just 14.92.

Wisden editor Lawrence Booth described Bumrah as “uniquely challenging” as he was named the leading men’s cricketer in the world in the 2025 edition.

England’s hope is that they can blunt Bumrah, forcing him to bowl more overs than he would like. If they achieve that it might be half the battle won.

Skippers: Stokes v Gill

Shubman Gill would love nothing more than to lead from the front in his first series as India captain.

The 25-year-old, however, has a modest Test batting average of 35 in 32 matches and a paltry average of under 15 in three matches in England.

Gill has a tough task in shaping a new-look side without retired star batsman Kohli and former skipper Rohit as he targets India’s fourth series win in England following triumphs in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

He will be pitting his wits against Stokes, who has repeatedly demonstrated a priceless ability to inspire those around him since succeeding Joe Root as England captain in 2022.

But are his superhuman all-round powers waning?

It is now two years since Stokes made the last of his 13 Test hundreds, a remarkable 155 against Australia at Lord’s, and he has been dogged by injuries.

However, the 34-year-old remains a threat with his lively medium pace, showing again in last month’s Test win against Zimbabwe his enduring ability to take wickets at key times.

Keepers: Smith v Pant

It is increasingly rare for a Test wicketkeeper to be selected purely on the quality of their work behind the stumps, with runs now a major factor.

Nobody better exemplifies this trend than India’s Rishabh Pant, who averages just over 42 in 43 matches, with six hundreds, and has the ability to dismantle attacks.

At his sharpest, Pant is capable of spectacular dismissals in the field, although there are occasions when he can appear to lose concentration.

England ’keeper Jamie Smith, 24, is just 10 Tests into a highly promising international career, averaging a shade under 43 after displacing Surrey teammate Ben Foakes, widely regarded as the superior gloveman.

With England deploying an inexperienced bowling attack, it will be even more important than usual for Smith to take every chance that comes his way.