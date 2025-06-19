US officials preparing for possible strike on Iran in coming days, Bloomberg reports

WASHINGTON: Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report, citing the people, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change.

Some of the people, according to Bloomberg, pointed to potential plans for a weekend strike.

Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement

Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday outside the White House, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s campaign.

“I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said.