AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit 2-week low as miners, gold stocks fall; Fed holds rate

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

Australian shares hit a two-week low in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by miners and gold stocks as the US Federal Reserve’s cautious tone on rate cuts and softer commodity prices dampened investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 8516.2 by 0039 GMT, hitting its lowest level since June 4. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday.

Globally, investors assessed the Fed standing pat on its rates as the US central bank kept the doors open for two cuts this year.

However, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone as he said that inflation was expected to rise ahead with consumers paying more for goods due to Trump administration’s planned import tariffs.

Back on the bourse, miners fell 1%, hitting their lowest level since May 2 as iron ore prices fell on slowing demand for the steelmaking material in top consumer China.

Mining giant BHP Group shed 0.5% while iron ore miner Rio Tinto lost 0.1%. Gold stocks lost 1.7%, hitting their lowest level since May 22 as prices of the yellow metal fell after the Fed hinted at slower pace of future rate cuts.

Financials sub-index inched 0.3% higher, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.2% and 0.7%. Among corporate news, the National Australia Bank had to fork out A$751,200 over alleged breaches of consumer data right rules. Shares of NAB rose 0.7%.

Energy stocks declined 0.7% despite an increase in oil prices.

Energy stocks lift Australian shares; Santos jumps on $18.7bn takeover bid

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy fell 1.2% and smaller peer Santos lost 0.3%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged at 12,600.23 points.

The country’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, thus giving the central bank more time to consider when it needs to cut interest rates again.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares hit 2-week low as miners, gold stocks fall; Fed holds rate

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories