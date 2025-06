KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Thursday as support from stronger rival Dalian oils countered weaker crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 4,102 ringgit a metric ton in early trade.

Palm rises tracking rival soyoil, weaker ringgit

The contract rose for the second consecutive session.