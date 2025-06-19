AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Super-long JGB yields rise, medium-term yields fall on issuance plan

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

TOKYO: Long-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday while medium-term yields declined as details emerged about a government plan to tweak issuance.

The finance ministry will cut the issuance of super-long debt by about 10%, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

This is a rare revision to plans for the current fiscal year, which were aimed at calming markets following a spike in super-long yields to record highs last month.

Part of the reduction to super-long issuance will be made up with increased supply of shorter-term JGBs, but there was no increase in the five- or 10-year note issuances in the draft.

The 30-year JGB yield rose as much as 2 basis points (bps) to 2.95%, while the 20-year yield erased a decline to rise 0.5 bp to 2.39%.

Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Benchmark Japanese bonds fall on BOJ’s debt purchase plan

“The cut in super-long issuance maybe fell a bit short of market expectations, so we saw the super-long end sell off a bit as a result,” said Barclays strategist Shinichiro Kadota. Meanwhile, the lack of increased supply in medium-term notes “was supportive for 5s and 10s,” Kadota said.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 2.5 bps to 1.43%, and the five-year yield slid 3 bps to 0.975%.

The Reuters report helped support demand at an auction of five-year notes on the day, Kadota said, with a measure of demand called the bid-to-cover ratio - which compares the total bids with the number of bids accepted - rising to the highest since July 2023.

There has been extra scrutiny of sales of JGBs after weak demand at auctions last month helped push super-long yields to record peaks.

Bonds have also been under pressure in Japan and other major markets as investors grow wary about widening fiscal deficits and debt piles.

Japanese government bonds

