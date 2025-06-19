AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Markets

China, HK stocks falls on Middle East tensions

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Thursday as mounting tensions in the Middle East rattled investor confidence, fuelling a broad selloff across sectors.

  • Sentiment across the region remained weak as tensions showed no signs of easing, with Iran and Israel exchanging further air strikes on Thursday, while the US weighed the possibility of joining the attacks.

  • This week’s much-hyped Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai offered little fresh measures to bolster the market, also leaving investors in search of policy direction.

  • At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index weakened 0.8%, and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9% to 3,359.

  • Weakness was spread across the board, with the CSI financial sector sub-index lower by 0.7%, the real estate index down 1.8% and the defence sub-index down 2.5%.

  • Declines were sharper in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slid 2% - its biggest single-day retreat since April 7.

  • Tech and healthcare sectors were among biggest losers, down 2.4% and 3.8% respectively.

  • Limiting losses, seasoning maker Foshan Haitian Flavouring surged as much as 4.7% in its first day of trading in Hong Kong.

  • Though sentiment has improved after a Sino-US trade truce was reached last month in Geneva, China’s long-term prospects remain uncomfortably dispirited, according to the Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey.

  • The survey noted that most fund managers in Asia still expect a structural de-rating to get underway in the world’s second-largest economy.

