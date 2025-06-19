A split forms in MAGA world as Trump weighs next steps on Iran, with some top stars rebuking him

KARACHI: A schism has opened among President Donald Trump’s most devout MAGA supporters and national security conservatives over the Israel-Iran conflict, as some long-time defenders of the president’s America First mantra call him out for weighing a greater US role in the region.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, commentator Tucker Carlson and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk — with legions of their own devoted followers — are reminding audiences of Trump’s 2024 promises to resist overseas military involvement after a week of deadly strikes and counter strikes between Israel and Iran, and discussion of US involvement.

On social media and their popular airwaves, questions about Trump’s stance from these central validating voices are exposing a crack in his forward guard. They are also warning that the schism could deter progress on other priorities.

Trump says deal ‘will be signed’ eventually with Iran

“No issue currently divides the right as much as foreign policy,” Kirk wrote on X, adding he was “very concerned” that a massive split among MAGA could “disrupt our momentum and our insanely successful Presidency.” The State Department and US military last week directed a voluntary evacuation of nonessential personnel and their loved ones from some U.S. diplomatic outposts in the Middle East.

Trump on Monday abruptly departed this week’s G7 Summit in Canada due to the intensifying conflict, returning to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team. He also posted an ominous social media warning that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

