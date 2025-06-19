Jul-May exports up 5.15pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have witnessed an increase of 5.15 percent during the first 11 months (July–May) of fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $29.564 billion compared to $28.117 billion in the same period last year, according to advance releases on external trade statistic for the month of May 2025 released here on Wednesday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports also recorded a rise of 7.50 percent totalling $53.55 billion, up from $49.815 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In May 2025, exports stood at $2.672 billion, reflecting a 22.91 percent year-on-year increase from $2.174 billion in April 2024. Meanwhile, imports in May 2025 reached $$ 5,273 billion, as compared to $5.596 billion in April, 2025 showing a decrease of 5.77 percent over April, 2025 but an increase of 7.28 percent as compared to $4.915 billion in May, 2024.

The exports $2.672 billion in May witnessed a decrease of 5.88 percent as compared to $2.839 million in May, 2024. Main commodities of exports during May, 2025 were Knitwear with Rs123.121 billion), readymade garments with Rs105.420 billion, bed wear with Rs75.937 billion, rice and others Rs50.707 billion, cotton cloth with Rs38,147 billion, towels Rs25.939 billion, madeup articles excl towels and bed wear Rs19.895 billion, basmati rice Rs16.682 billion, fish and fish preparations Rs15.908 billion, and cotton yarn Rs11.976 billion.

Main commodities of imports during May, 2025 were petroleum products Rs140.651 billion, petroleum crude Rs124.107 billion, electrical machinery and apparatus Rs111.559 billion, palm oil Rs92.020 billion, liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Rs82.753 billion, iron and steel Rs62.090 billion, plastic materials Rs53.722 billion, iron and steel scrap Rs42.722 billion, motor cars (ckd/ skd) (Rs37.539 billion) and raw cotton Rs35.830 billion.

Based on the provisional figures of imports and exports the balance of trade in May, 2025 was recorded at $2.601 billion. The balance of trade figures cumulative from July-May, 2024-2025 was recorded at $23.986 billion.

