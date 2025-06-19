Budget: Sindh Assembly witnesses another day of heated debate

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the third consecutive day of vigorous debate on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with opposition members sharply criticising the PPP-led government’s performance while praising the fiscal direction taken by Punjab under Maryam Nawaz.

A total of 29 lawmakers contributed to the debate, bringing the cumulative number of speakers over the last three days to 84. More members are expected to participate in the debate on Thursday. The session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.

While treasury benches hailed the budget as development-oriented and people-centric, opposition members lambasted it as disconnected from public realities—particularly in urban Sindh.

Opening the day’s speeches, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah outlined achievements under his portfolio, including initiatives to develop Gorakh Hill into a family-friendly tourist spot and efforts to digitize Bhitaipedia and the Sindhi language. He proposed setting up a residential colony for writers and poets. Noting budgetary restrictions, he lamented that the tourism department is barred from purchasing vehicles, whereas other countries levy fewer duties on such imports. The Gorakh Hill Authority, he said, receives an annual allocation of Rs250 million.

MQM’s Farhan Ansari voiced deep frustration over the budget’s failure to address Karachi’s needs. “There is no electricity or water in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Only hydrants are functional,” he said, accusing the government of ignoring basic urban infrastructure while breaking promises of road carpeting and streetlights.

PTI’s Sajjad Ali Soomro sharply criticised Sindh’s education record. “Six million children remain out of school despite PPP spending Rs2 trillion on education. Farmers are committing suicide while ministers grow richer,” he added, also highlighting the lawlessness in riverine areas.

MQM’s Abdul Basit criticised the government for failing to implement the senior citizen card program. “Even if this budget were in dollars, it wouldn’t change Sindh’s condition,” he quipped.

PPP’s Qasim Siraj Soomro countered opposition criticism by asserting that the budget reflects genuine efforts to uplift the province. He lauded the PPP’s performance for its growing political strength and cited improvements in Nagarparkar schools and 56 dams in Thar; though he admitted many RO plants remain in disrepair.

MPA Adil Altaf Unar expressed gratitude for road projects in his constituency and praised party leadership for a balanced fiscal strategy.

PPP’s Liaquat Ali Askani congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the finance team, revealing that nine major schemes have been earmarked for Karachi. He stressed the need for setting up a trauma centre in Baldia Town.

Minister for Social Welfare Tarique Ali Talpur highlighted ongoing collaboration with NGOs like HANDS and Oxfam on senior citizen initiatives and urged the federal government to withdraw the 18% tax on solar panels.

Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi, Minister for Auqaf and Zakat, reported that 122,000 beneficiaries had been registered under the Zakat program, with funds to be managed via Islamic banks. He also announced new schemes for the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

PPP’s Malik Sikander Khan said 52 primary schools in Thana Bula Khan remain closed due to a shortage of teachers. He generously offered 20 acres of personal land for a playground and called for water supply schemes in the region.

MQM’s Qurat Ul Ain Khan called the budget anti-people and accused the government of marginalising her party. “Landhi Medical College is in the budget books every year but never built. Load-shedding and inflation are choking Karachi,” she said.

Muhammad Usman of MQM criticised the inequitable tax distribution. “For tax collection, Karachi is part of Sindh, but when it comes to basic needs like water, we’re told to ask the federal government,” he remarked, going as far as to suggest handing Karachi over to the Centre.

Arsalan Perwaiz said his constituency PS-98 lacks potable water, roads, and ambulances. He alleged corruption in housing societies and bemoaned zero allocation for his area in the budget.

PTI’s Sajid Hussain focused on Karachi’s chronic problems. “There’s been no clean drinking water for 20 years, drugs are sold openly, and children are out of school. The Landhi Medical Hospital has no electricity. This is a criminal negligence,” he said.

MQM’s Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui said most of the Rs20 billion worth of schemes benefit Malir, ignoring areas like Johar, PIB, and Central. He criticised low funding for the Red Line BRT.

MQM’s Muhammad Maaz Mehboob hailed Punjab’s development and questioned whether Karachi youth would need to migrate there to build skills. “Even the IT budget here is less than the forest department’s,” he lamented. “No wonder people say Sindh needs a CM like Maryam Nawaz.”

Kiran Masood of MQM paid tribute to former leaders and accused the PPP of arresting female MQM workers. “You have your mayor— ask him to perform. Red Line BRT and Pink Taxi won’t matter without roads,” she said, demanding power devolution to the districts.

MQM’s Sikandar Khatoon pointed to the lack of public transport in Shah Faisal. “Only one bus route, People’s Bus R-2, serves the area. That’s not enough,” she said.

PTI’s Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon accused local bodies of corruption and noted that despite his constituency paying high taxes, it still lacks basic utilities like gas and water.

PPP’s Abdul Razaq Raja sparked uproar from opposition benches but lightened the atmosphere by reciting a poem in Sindhi at the Chief Minister’s request.

PPP’s Rana Hamir Singh expressed gratitude for a Rs50 million project in his constituency while also flagging other local issues.

PPP’s Muhammad Yousuf called for turning the boys’ college in Konkar into a girls’ college in the evening shift due to the lack of a dedicated girls’ college in Gadap.

PPP’s Bahadur Khan Dahri opened with a poem that irked PTI lawmakers, though Minister Sharjeel Memon quickly defused the tension.

As the debate concluded, the session was adjourned until 10 am on Thursday, with more fiery speeches expected as budget deliberations continue.

