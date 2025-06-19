US CG inaugurates restored Imperial Zenana Mosque, Sikh Era Temple

LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins inaugurated the restored Imperial Zenana Mosque and the Sikh Era Temple at the historic Lahore Fort.

According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday, the US government funded the preservation of these two significant monuments, working in collaboration with the Authority and the Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP).

This restoration work is part of a broader US-supported project to conserve seven sites within the fort. “Through this US-Pakistan partnership, the preservation project has gone well beyond stones and mortar,” the Consul General said. “Preservation work strengthens communities, builds a sense of belonging, contributes to economic development, and educates future generations about the tremendous heritage that has existed here for centuries.”

According to her, the United States is committed to supporting Pakistan’s success through trade, investment, innovation, sports, fashion, culture and much more. Preservation projects like this one contribute not only to protecting Pakistan’s cultural heritage but also to fostering interfaith harmony, strengthening local communities, and boosting economic opportunities. In doing so, they advance a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for both the United States and Pakistan.

According to the WCLA, since 2001, the US Mission to Pakistan has invested US $8.4 million in 35 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan. This ongoing cultural collaboration reflects the US government’s enduring commitment to preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural legacy while promoting sustainable development, enhancing people-to-people ties, and creating pathways for long-term partnership. By working together to safeguard and celebrate Pakistan’s multifaceted heritage, the United States and Pakistan continue to build lasting connections rooted in mutual respect and a vision for a prosperous future for both nations.

