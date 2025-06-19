Faisalabad Division: Rs48.55bn schemes approved for 7 cities

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has approved schemes worth Rs48.55 billion for seven cities of the Faisalabad division under the Chief Minister Punjab Cities Development Programme (CMPCDP).

The proposed schemes involve rehabilitation of streets, link roads, sewage, drains, street lights and parks in Chak Jhumra, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra.

It also approved a 10-kilometre extension of the approved sewerage system of Gojra. A steering committee headed by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq will monitor the entire project.

In this connection, the Minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were present, while concerned deputy commissioners and municipal chief officers participated through a video link. Moreover, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting minister about the development made so far.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that CMPCDP is a unique project under which schemes are being launched in 61 cities from the new financial year. “In the next phase, the problems of sewage and urban flooding that have existed for decades in over 110 cities will be solved.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to meet the needs of urban populations until 2050 under this project. For the first time, such a huge investment is being made in cities, which will bring a new beautiful face to Punjab and get rid of dirty streets and expired sewage systems,” he added.

