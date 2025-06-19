AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-19

Faisalabad Division: Rs48.55bn schemes approved for 7 cities

Itrat Bashir Published June 19, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has approved schemes worth Rs48.55 billion for seven cities of the Faisalabad division under the Chief Minister Punjab Cities Development Programme (CMPCDP).

The proposed schemes involve rehabilitation of streets, link roads, sewage, drains, street lights and parks in Chak Jhumra, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra.

It also approved a 10-kilometre extension of the approved sewerage system of Gojra. A steering committee headed by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq will monitor the entire project.

In this connection, the Minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were present, while concerned deputy commissioners and municipal chief officers participated through a video link. Moreover, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting minister about the development made so far.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that CMPCDP is a unique project under which schemes are being launched in 61 cities from the new financial year. “In the next phase, the problems of sewage and urban flooding that have existed for decades in over 110 cities will be solved.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to meet the needs of urban populations until 2050 under this project. For the first time, such a huge investment is being made in cities, which will bring a new beautiful face to Punjab and get rid of dirty streets and expired sewage systems,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development schemes CMPCDP Faisalabad Division

Comments

200 characters

Faisalabad Division: Rs48.55bn schemes approved for 7 cities

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories