AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Reuters Published June 18, 2025

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and policymakers signaled borrowing costs are still likely to fall this year, but slowed the overall pace of expected future rate cuts in the face of estimated higher inflation flowing from the Trump administration’s tariff plans.

In new economic projections, policymakers sketched a modestly stagflationary picture of the U.S. economy, with economic growth slowing to 1.4% this year, unemployment rising to 4.5% by the end of this year, and inflation finishing 2025 at 3%, well above the current level.

While policymakers still anticipate cutting rates by half a percentage point this year, as they projected in March and December, they slightly slowed the pace from there to a single quarter-percentage-point cut in each of 2026 and 2027 in a protracted fight to return inflation to the central bank’s 2% target.

Under the new projections, inflation remains elevated at 2.4% through 2026 before falling to 2.1% in 2027 amid largely stable unemployment.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated,” the Fed said in its latest policy statement, a modification of language used in May, at a more turbulent moment in the trade debate, when it said that the risk of both higher inflation and higher unemployment had risen.

Fed set to hold rates steady in the face of Trump pressure

Those outcomes were both embedded in the new projections, the Fed’s latest thinking about how President Donald Trump’s suite of economic policies is expected to shape the economy this year.

The 1.4% growth in output this year compares to the 1.7% rate seen in the last round of projections in March, and the 4.5% unemployment rate expected at the end of the year is up from the 4.4% projected in March. The rate as of May was 4.2%

So far, however, “the unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid,” the Fed said in its policy statement, which was approved unanimously.

It did not mention the sudden outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran and the risk that conflict posed to global oil or other markets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 pm EDT (1830 GMT) and is likely to speak on the issue, as well as elaborate on the central bank’s latest statement and economic projections.

The rate projections from Fed officials for this year at least are in line with recent market expectations for a quarter-percentage-point rate reduction as soon as the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting.

The central bank continues to ignore Trump’s call for immediate rate cuts, a move Fed officials feel would be counter to their effort to ensure inflation returns to their 2% target until key tariff changes are finalized and their effects are better understood.

As Fed officials were meeting on Wednesday, Trump called Powell “stupid” and said the policy rate should be slashed in half, the type of move usually reserved for severe economic emergencies.

The Fed’s current policy rate was set in the current 4.25%-4.50% range in December, and policymakers have been reluctant to commit to a timeline for further cuts given the volatility of U.S. trade policy, and the difficulty of estimating how the burden of higher import taxes will be spread among consumers, importers, and producing nations.

US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell U.S. economy US inflation US interest rate US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories