Indian refiners cancel palm oil orders for July-Sept as prices surge

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian refiners cancelled orders for 65,000 metric tons of crude palm oil (CPO) scheduled for delivery from July to September following a sudden surge in benchmark Malaysian prices, four trade sources told Reuters.

Refiners in the world’s largest palm oil importer cancelled the orders in the past three days after Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 6%, hedging their risk against the prospect of falling prices by locking in a profit.

“There is a lot of volatility in the market. There was more margin in cancelling bought CPO than in importing, refining, and selling refined palm oil in the local market,” said an Indian buyer who operates a refinery on the west coast and cancelled shipments for July delivery.

Indian buyers made CPO purchases nearly a month ago around $1,000 to $1,030 per ton, including cost, insurance, and freight, after a rebound in palm oil production brought down prices to their lowest in more than eight months.

This week, palm oil futures jumped, tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil futures after the U.S. proposed higher biofuel blending volumes.

Palm rises tracking rival soyoil, weaker ringgit

The sudden rise prompted Indian refiners to cancel contracts at between $1,050 and $1,065 per ton, making a profit of more than $30 per ton, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Buyers agreed to contract cancellations by accepting a price slightly lower than the current market rate, a decision mutually reached with sellers, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading house.

The CPO is being offered at about $1,070 a ton in India for July delivery, compared to $1,020 to $1,030 a month ago.

Despite the cancellations, Indian imports are poised to rise in coming months after falling far below average in recent months, bringing down inventories, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage.

India’s palm oil imports hit a six-month high in May, driven by low inventories and the oil’s price discount to rival soyoil and sunflower oil.

Indian buying had gained momentum after India last month halved the import duty on CPO, but the cancellations have disrupted that momentum, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader with a palm oil producing company.

