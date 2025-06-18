AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
India markets regulator eases rules for foreign investors who only buy government bonds

Reuters Published June 18, 2025

MUMBAI: India’s markets regulator on Wednesday reduced the regulatory requirements for foreign investors who invest exclusively in the country’s government bonds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s board, which met in Mumbai, also made it easier for state-owned companies to delist their shares from stock exchanges.

Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, SEBI said.

Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds are subject to limits and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits.

The markets regulator decided to allowed resident and non-resident Indians and so-called overseas citizens to contribute to the corpus of foreign investors who exclusively buy Indian government bonds.

At the board meeting, the regulator also allowed founders of startups to retain stock options after the company goes public.

India markets regulator fixes weekly derivative expiry days for exchanges, source says

Currently, after startups list, founders are designated as shareholders who can influence the company decisions, and cannot hold stock options.

The regulator also approved some state-owned companies to delist from stock exchanges without approval from minority shareholders.

Shares of many state-owned firms trade at relatively high market prices due to their limited free float, making it financially challenging for the government to buy out minority shareholders and delist the firms, SEBI had said last month.

The regulator has now allowed state-owned companies, which have a government shareholding of at least 90%, to delist at a fixed price, which has to be 15% more than the so-called floor price.

