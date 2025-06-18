India invites interest for developing 5th generation stealth fighter jet, document shows

NEW DELHI: India’s state-run Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited interest in developing fifth-generation stealth fighter jet AMCA, a document uploaded on its website showed on Wednesday.

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

The project is crucial for the Indian Air Force, whose squadrons of mainly Russian and former Soviet aircraft have fallen to 31 from an approved strength of 42 at a time when rival China is expanding its air force rapidly.