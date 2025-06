MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone on Wednesday and both agreed that there needed to be an immediate end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, the Kremlin said.

Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness to serve as a mediator to help find a diplomatic solution to Israeli and Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, the Kremlin added.