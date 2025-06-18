AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields little changed as focus remains on oil moves

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Wednesday as market participants closely tracked oil prices, which have witnessed a spike due to the recent escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.2615%, compared with Tuesday’s close of 6.2646%.

Pawan Somani, founder of Infinask Advisors cited negative sentiment from the rise in global crude oil prices following continued geopolitical uncertainty. “Weakness in rupee and cautiousness ahead of Fed outcome resulted in subdued volumes,” he added.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was around $76 per barrel and is up more than 10% in the last four sessions after concerns over supply disruptions rose due to the Middle East conflict.

India imports most of its crude requirements and elevated prices could pose an upside risk to the inflation outlook, thwarting the limited possibility of another rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India.

Indian bond yields, swap rates ease after dovish comments from RBI chief

Bond yields had dipped on Tuesday after dovish commentary from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who said inflation below the central bank’s current projections could open up policy space and that the change in stance does not imply an immediate reversal in the policy cycle.

Earlier this month, the RBI cut its key policy rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points but changed its stance to “neutral” stance from “accommodative”, leading analysts to suggest the easing cycle has ended.

The minutes of this meeting are due after market hours on Friday.

Traders also await the Federal Reserve policy decision due after Indian market hours. Even though no rate action is anticipated, the major focus would remain on guidance and signals on the quantum of cuts in 2025.

Rates

Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates ended marginally higher amid shallow trading volumes.

The one-year OIS rate ended at 5.48% and the two-year OIS rate ended at 5.46%. The liquid five-year OIS rate ended at 5.5.68%.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields little changed as focus remains on oil moves

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories