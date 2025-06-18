AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch lower weighed by Mideast conflict; Fed policy awaited

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday, as escalating hostilities in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.17% at 24,812.05 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.17% to 81,444.66.

Both the benchmarks swung between 0.3% gains and losses in morning trade before settling lower.

Losses were broad-based, with ten of 13 sectoral indexes declining. The more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Broader Asian markets fell, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.4%, as the Israel-Iran war stretched into its sixth day, amplifying fears of regional escalation.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision due after markets close on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, but markets will parse its revised economic projections for clues on the path ahead.

Indian shares slip as Trump’s Tehran warning, oil surge rattle investors

“Middle East tensions have stirred volatility, but the strong dip buying shows investors are not hitting the panic button just yet,” said Amit Jain, co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office.

“Unless the geopolitical shocks intensify, the pullbacks may prove fleeting, as robust domestic inflows continue to anchor the markets,” Jain said.

Domestic institutional investors purchased Indian shares worth 82.07 billion rupees (about $950 million) on Tuesday, marking their 21st straight session of net buying.

Among individual stocks, IndusInd Bank surged 5.1% after Nomura upgraded the lender’s stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised the target price, citing a significant clean-up of its books.

Reliance Infrastructure climbed 5% after its unit and France’s Dassault Aviation announced a partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India.

Hindustan Zinc fell 6.9% after parent Vedanta sold a 1.6% stake in the miner via a $350 million block deal at a 7% discount to last close.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares inch lower weighed by Mideast conflict; Fed policy awaited

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories