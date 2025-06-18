AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025
Markets

Copper steady ahead of Fed decision, focus on Middle East

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices steadied on Wednesday due to a softer dollar ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on U.S. interest rates while the intensifying conflict in the Middle East and its impact on growth and demand dominated the mood.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,691 a metric ton at 1001 GMT.

With the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates just hours away and U.S. markets closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday, activity in metals is subdued, traders said.

Oil prices risen over the past few days as markets assessed the chances of supply disruptions from the Iran-Israel conflict.

The U.S. military is bolstering its presence in the region, Reuters reported, sparking speculation of U.S. intervention that investors fear could widen the conflict in an area replete with energy resources, supply chains and infrastructure.

“Copper and other industrial metals came under pressure … reflecting the idea that global growth is at risk because of the oil price spike,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price.

Copper eases on growth concerns, firmer dollar

“We haven’t got an end to the conflict, but they are already talking about one, so the market is sort of settling down and going back to trading as it would normally.”

Elsewhere, concerns about copper availability in the LME system due to falling stocks, large holdings of warrants – title documents conferring ownership - and cash contracts has pushed up the premium for nearby contracts.

Copper stocks in LME registered warehouses at 107,350 tons have dropped 60% since March and are at their lowest since May 2024.

The backwardation or premium for the cash over the three-month copper contract was near $150 a ton, its highest since October 2022 compared with a discount at end-April.

Traders are also watching a large holding of aluminium warrants and futures contracts nearing maturity, which has also created premiums for nearby contracts.

Three-month aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,541, zinc slipped 0.1% to $2,635, lead rose 0.1% to $1,977, tin climbed 0.8% to $32,525 and nickel advanced 0.6% to $15,015.

Copper steady ahead of Fed decision, focus on Middle East

