Gold price per tola further falls Rs2,245 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs383,055 after a decline of Rs2,245 during the day.

Meanwhile, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,831 after it fell Rs1,925, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs361,300 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,378 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $20, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs22 to reach Rs3,878.