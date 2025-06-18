AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola hints at summer exit for Grealish after Club World Cup omission

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that Jack Grealish may need to consider leaving the club in the summer to secure more regular playing time, after the England international was omitted from the squad travelling to the United States for the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder, signed from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021, started just seven Premier League matches during the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking ahead of City’s Group G opener against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Guardiola admitted that Grealish’s future remains uncertain.

“We had a conversation between him and the club and decided it was best for him not to travel to the Club World Cup,” Guardiola told reporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason he didn’t play last season was, of course, my decisions. Now, we’ve decided he needs to play. The club was honest, and he was honest.”

Guardiola emphasised Grealish’s importance to the squad during City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, as well as his influence during his time at Aston Villa.

However, he acknowledged that the past two seasons have seen the player struggle for consistency.

“He has incredible respect and love for the team,” Guardiola said. “We decided it’s best for him to stay in Manchester, find a place where he can feel like playing again, and rediscover the form he showed in the year of the treble or during his time at Villa.

The fact is, over the last two seasons, he hasn’t played enough, and he needs to get back to playing regularly, feeling that excitement of competing every three days.“

Scorching heat sparks welfare fears at Club World Cup

While Guardiola left the door open for Grealish to remain at the Etihad Stadium, he admitted that both the player and the club will use their time apart during the Club World Cup to reflect on his future.

“I don’t know if his future will be in Manchester,” he said. “We’ll be away now, and we’ll see what happens. For now, he’s a Manchester City player, and if he has to come back, he will.”

Pep Guardiola Jack Grealish FIFA Club World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Guardiola hints at summer exit for Grealish after Club World Cup omission

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories