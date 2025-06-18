AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 21

AFP Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Rescuers in Kyiv said Wednesday that the death toll from a major Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital the previous day had risen to 21, with more than 130 people wounded.

Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at Kyiv early Tuesday in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “one of the most horrific attacks” on the capital of the three-year war.

“In total, 21 people died in the capital and 134 people were injured,” Ukraine’s state emergency service wrote on Telegram.

Russian overnight attack on Kyiv kills 14 and injures 44, officials say

It added that 16 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a single nine-story apartment building in the Solomyansky district.

The previous death toll given by Kyiv’s mayor was 14.

Zelensky said 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched in the strikes nationwide and urged the international community not to “turn a blind eye”.

The Russian defence ministry said it had conducted precision strikes on “military-industrial facilities in the Kyiv region,” in a statement similar to those released after other major attacks.

More than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up attacks despite efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire.

Talks have stalled. Moscow has rejected the “unconditional” truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s demands as “ultimatums”.

Russia RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian drone attacks

Comments

200 characters

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 21

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories