Iran arrests five for ‘tarnishing’ country’s image: media

AFP Published June 18, 2025

TEHRAN: Iran said Wednesday it had detained five suspected agents of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency on charges of tarnishing the country’s image online, Iranian news agencies reported.

“These mercenaries sought to sow fear among the public and tarnish the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through their calculated activities online,” the Tasnim and ISNA news agencies quoted a statement from the Revolutionary Guards as saying.

Israel-Iran air war enters sixth day, Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

They added that the arrests had been made in western Iran.

