China’s forex regulator vows to fend off external shocks

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China and Administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attends a press conference in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
SHANGHAI: China’s foreign exchange regulator on Wednesday vowed to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and fend off external shocks and risks.

Speaking at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said China’s ability to counter forex market volatility has improved.

China’s yuan slips as Middle East tensions rise

China will set up a forex management policy evaluation mechanism, and improve the rules for qualified foreign investors, he said.

