PM’s visit to China in Aug: Minister, Chinese envoy discuss economic agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit China in August 2005 for high level consultations and expand economic ties, well informed sources told Business Recorder. In this regard, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, has started consultations with concerned ministries to finalise economic agenda of Prime Minister’s visit.

On Tuesday, Chinese ambassador along with his embassy’s team held a detailed meeting with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The ambassador was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Minister Counselors Yang Guangyuan and Xu Hangtian; Second Secretary Wang Cun; Third Secretary Zhang Datuo; Attaché Liu Lezhen; Yang Dapeng; and Wang Jingjiu.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jiang expressed appreciation for the Government of Pakistan’s recent economic reforms and policy initiatives. He praised the country’s economic recovery, citing improvements in key macroeconomic indicators such as GDP growth, declining inflation, and rising investor confidence.

He also commended the leadership of the Prime Minister for steering Pakistan toward economic stability and sustainable development.

China has offered all possible support to Pakistan for entry of its products to the Chinese markets but for this Pakistan has to strengthen its industrial base instead of exporting raw materials.

The Commerce Ministry and other ministries have sufficient time to prepare a comprehensive agenda for Prime Minister’s meeting with the top Chinese leadership.

Both sides engaged in constructive dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. They reviewed the current state of economic relations and identified opportunities to deepen collaboration, with particular emphasis on emerging sectors.

The two parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to fostering stronger economic integration, promoting sustainable trade practices, and facilitating the exchange of goods, services, and expertise. They agreed to maintain close coordination and regular dialogue at all levels to ensure the effective implementation of existing initiatives and to identify new areas for cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of advancing inclusive growth, regional connectivity, and long-term prosperity for both nations.

