Pakistan Print 2025-06-18

Iran-Israel conflict: Imran Khan postpones nationwide protest for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday put his planned nationwide protest on hold for two...
Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The jailed ex-prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday put his planned nationwide protest on hold for two weeks, citing escalating global tensions following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi said that the decision came after careful consideration of the fragile international situation.

The 71-year-old cricket legend-turned-politician has been behind bars for the last about two years, facing a barrage of charges from corruption to terrorism, widely seen by his supporters as politically motivated after his dramatic ousting via a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Last month, Khan vowed to spearhead his party’s protests against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government – from prison.

Senator Ali Zafar quoted Khan as urging his party to make the upcoming protests decisive and impactful, signalling no intention of backing down despite his incarceration.

Noreen Niazi stressed Khan’s belief that Pakistan needs to stay united in these turbulent times. “He [Imran] is acutely aware of the global crisis and has called for national cohesion,” she added.

Uzma Khan, another sister of Imran Khan who also visited him in Adiala Jail, emphasised his outspoken views on international issues, including Israel, which has made waves far beyond Pakistan’s borders.

The fragile relationship between the government, the military and PTI worsened last year after the party abruptly quit dialogue talks, frustrated by the government’s failure to set up judicial commissions probing the violent May 9 and November 26 events.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly invited the PTI to return to the negotiating table, most recently in a speech in the National Assembly but Khan’s camp is yet to respond.

