AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Netanyahu sees Gaza hostage release 'opening', orders talks

AFP Published June 15, 2025

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he ordered negotiators to "advance" talks on releasing hostages held in Gaza, after sensing an opportunity amid Israel's unprecedented attack on arch-foe Iran.

"I gave instructions the day before yesterday to advance negotiations, because I sense an opening... We will complete... both missions: the destruction of Hamas and the release of the hostages," he said of talks with Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Speaking on US news channel Fox News, Netanyahu said moments later that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff "made an offer to begin a 60-day ceasefire, a ceasefire in which half of those hostages would be released right away".

Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages

"And I said, yes, we're ready to go. There's been some development there. I hope we're able to do that," he added.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, 52 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas also holds the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in the 2014 war.

Israel's military on Sunday identified the hostage whose body it retrieved from Gaza last week as Aviv Atzili.

Israel on Friday launched an aerial assault to destroy the Iran's defence capabilities and cripple its nuclear programme, hitting nuclear and military facilities, and killing top commanders, atomic scientists and dozens of civilians.

Iran's retaliatory missile fire killed at least 10 people in Israel overnight, according to authorities, pushing the death toll up to 13 since it began its military response on Friday, with 380 reported injured.

Israeli attacks on Iran killed at least 128 people on Friday and Saturday, including children, Iranian media reported, citing the health ministry, with hundreds more wounded.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza hostage release

Comments

200 characters

