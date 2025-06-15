Netanyahu says Israel destroyed main facility of Iran nuclear site Natanz

WASHINGTON: Israeli forces have destroyed the principle uranium enrichment facility of Iran's Natanz nuclear site, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, as the Middle Eastern arch-foes intensify their confrontation.

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

"We've destroyed the main facility in Natanz. That's the main enrichment facility," Netanyahu told US network Fox News, two days after the United Nations nuclear watchdog said a key aboveground component of Natanz where Iran was producing uranium enriched up to 60 percent had been destroyed.