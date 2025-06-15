AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
World

Second black box recovered from India crash site: official

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2025 10:05pm
Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Investigators in India on Sunday recovered the second black box from the London-bound Air India Boeing 787 that crashed in the city of Ahmedabad, killing at least 279 people, authorities announced.

The cockpit voice recorder has been found, PK Mishra, a senior aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a statement. The flight data recorder was recovered on Friday, one day after the crash.

Only one passenger survived among the 242 travellers and crew on board the Air India jet when it crashed Thursday into a residential area of Ahmedabad, killing at least 38 people on the ground.

Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

“The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft is American-made,” Mishra said in a statement.

“Officials confirmed that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured.”

Multiple experts have said it is too soon to say why the jet crashed shortly after takeoff.

Plane crash airplane crash airplane incident Indian plane crash

