AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump tells ABC ‘it’s possible’ US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2025 09:49pm

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told a news network Sunday the United States could become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict, and that he would be “open” to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.

The Republican president, according to ABC News, also said talks over Iran’s nuclear program were continuing and that Tehran would “like to make a deal,” perhaps more quickly now that the Islamic republic is trading massive strikes with Israel.

“It’s possible we could get involved” in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said in an off-camera interview with ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott that was not previously publicized.

He stressed that the United States is “not at this moment” involved in the military action.

As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, “he is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said.

Netanyahu says Iran will pay ‘very heavy price’ for Israeli civilian deaths

Israel and Iran traded heavy aerial assaults for a third straight day Sunday, with casualties mounting following Israel’s large-scale attacks aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation.

Oman, which has acted as a mediator on the nuclear issue, has said a sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend had been cancelled.

But Trump said the two sides were continuing discussions.

“No, there’s no deadline” on negotiations, he told ABC when asked whether there was a time limit for Tehran to come to the table.

“But they are talking. They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking. They continue to talk,” Trump said, according to Scott.

Trump suggested that something like the clash between Israel and Iran “had” to happen to spur talks on a nuclear agreement.

It “may have forced a deal to go quicker, actually,” Trump said.

Iran nuclear programme Israel and iran Iranian ballistic missiles Iranian missiles Iran attack on Israel Iranian nuclear scientists Israeli attack on Iran Israel Iran war

Comments

200 characters

Trump tells ABC ‘it’s possible’ US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

AMLA: minister says FBR powers to be reviewed

DPM, Turkiye FM exchange views on regional developments

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

ICC unveils World Test Championship 2025-27 schedule

Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures

Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia

Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims

Helicopter crashes in northern Indian state, 6 people on board, ANI reports

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

Read more stories