Iran nuclear programme is a threat for Israel and Europe, says French Foreign Minister

PARIS: Tehran’s nuclear programme is a threat for the security of Israel and of Europe and diplomacy is the only way to avoid an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday.

“The Iranian nuclear programme is an existentiel threat for the security of Israel and beyond the security of Europe. We always said the best way to prevent that threat, to contain it, remains diplomacy,” Barrot told RTL radio.

Germany, France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme in an effort to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said earlier.