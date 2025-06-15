AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan

Pakistan evacuates citizens from Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions, sets up 24/7 crisis unit

  • Foreign Minister Dar emphasizes that Pakistani embassies across the region are closely coordinating all necessary measures to assist nationals.
BR Web Desk Published 15 Jun, 2025 02:38pm

Following the recent surge in regional instability, Pakistan has launched a swift evacuation operation to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced in a detailed update on social media.

The government has already facilitated the return of 450 Pakistani pilgrims from Iran, with the first group arriving home yesterday.

Authorities are now making arrangements to evacuate 154 Pakistani students currently residing in Iran, prioritizing their safe return amid growing security concerns.

In Iraq, where airspace closures have left many stranded, the Pakistani Embassy in Baghdad is actively monitoring the situation and providing support to affected pilgrims.

Officials are working to ensure temporary shelter and logistical assistance while exploring options for their eventual evacuation.

To streamline emergency response efforts, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has activated its 24/7 Crisis Management Unit (CMU), offering round-the-clock assistance to families seeking information about loved ones.

The CMU can be reached at +92 51-9207887 or via email at [email protected].

In his statement, Foreign Minister Dar emphasized that Pakistani embassies across the region are closely coordinating all necessary measures to assist nationals.

“In light of the evolving regional situation, the Government of Pakistan is taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals,” he said, underscoring Islamabad’s commitment to citizen security.

