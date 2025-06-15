Helicopter crashes in northern Indian state, 6 people on board, ANI reports

A helicopter carrying six people crashed on Sunday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.

The aircraft had gone missing in the Gaurikund area of the state, ANI reported, citing an official.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in an X post that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration and other rescue teams were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Broadcaster India Today cited officials as saying the helicopter lost course due to bad weather.