PM speaks to Iran President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of international law, reaffirming Islamabad’s firm support for Tehran’s right to self-defence.

In a phone call with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif denounced Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, emphasising that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Iran and its people.

He referred to the Israeli strikes as a breach of international law and a violation of the United Nations Charter, reiterating Iran’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter.

PM Sharif extended condolences over the loss of life resulting from the attacks and highlighted Pakistan’s support for Iran during an emergency session of the UN Security Council held earlier this week.

He also condemned Israel’s brutal and unchecked genocide against Palestinians, urging the international community and the UN to take immediate action to halt Israeli aggression and unlawful acts.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic support, noting that it reflected the close and brotherly ties between the two countries. He briefed Prime Minister Sharif on Iran’s position amid the ongoing crisis and called for enhanced cooperation among the Islamic nations.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days. Following his conversation with the Iranian president, Prime Minister Sharif took to the social media platform X to denounce the incident as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a contravention of the United Nations Charter.

“Iran has every right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the prime minister wrote, echoing international calls for restraint while urging the global community to act decisively. The exchange comes amid growing international alarm over the widening Middle East conflict, which has seen violence spill beyond Gaza into Syria, Lebanon, and now Iran.