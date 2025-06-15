AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-15

PM speaks to Iran President

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of international law, reaffirming Islamabad’s firm support for Tehran’s right to self-defence.

In a phone call with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif denounced Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, emphasising that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Iran and its people.

He referred to the Israeli strikes as a breach of international law and a violation of the United Nations Charter, reiterating Iran’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter.

PM Sharif extended condolences over the loss of life resulting from the attacks and highlighted Pakistan’s support for Iran during an emergency session of the UN Security Council held earlier this week.

He also condemned Israel’s brutal and unchecked genocide against Palestinians, urging the international community and the UN to take immediate action to halt Israeli aggression and unlawful acts.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic support, noting that it reflected the close and brotherly ties between the two countries. He briefed Prime Minister Sharif on Iran’s position amid the ongoing crisis and called for enhanced cooperation among the Islamic nations.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days. Following his conversation with the Iranian president, Prime Minister Sharif took to the social media platform X to denounce the incident as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a contravention of the United Nations Charter.

“Iran has every right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the prime minister wrote, echoing international calls for restraint while urging the global community to act decisively. The exchange comes amid growing international alarm over the widening Middle East conflict, which has seen violence spill beyond Gaza into Syria, Lebanon, and now Iran.

