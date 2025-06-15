AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-15

Minister of state’s house attacked in Bajaur

APP Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

BAJAUR: The residence of Minister of State Mubarak Zeb Khan, located in the Bajaur district, was attacked early Saturday by unknown assailants with rockets; fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Speaking to APP, Khan confirmed that the attack was carried out by unidentified individuals. “Once again, my house was targeted at night with a rocket. Thankfully, no one was injured,” he said, adding, “a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the incident.”

He further stated that police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and to apprehend those responsible. “I will also raise this matter with higher authorities to ensure concrete action against such incidents.”

Citizens from various walks of life condemned the attack and expressed their support for him, hoping that those responsible would soon be identified and brought to justice.

It may be noted that an IED was exploded on May 14 at the main gate of the same residence.

