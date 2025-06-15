AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-15

Malaysian palm oil ends with gains

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday, tracking soaring crude oil prices and rival edible oils in Dalian and Chicago amid geopolitical concerns, and booked a five-week streak of gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 88 ringgit, or 2.29%, to 3,927 ringgit ($925.52) a metric ton at the close.

The contract gained 0.26% this week. “Today’s market is reacting towards Israel’s bombing of Iran, resulting in the rise of crude oil,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Oil prices jumped more than 7% on Friday, trading near multi-month highs after Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran, sparking Iranian retaliation and raising worries about disrupted oil supplies. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.09%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.65%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.85%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. India’s palm oil imports in May rose about 84% month-on-month to 592,888 metric tons, a trade body said on Thursday. Malaysian ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.62% against the US dollar, making the contract more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysia ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil ends with gains

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

IMF nod needed for every tax-related proposal, says Langrial

CDWP approves eight development projects

Asif asks OIC to convene emergency meeting

KP govt’s RBDC providing social protection to civil servants

PM for early finalisation of ‘EVs Policy 2025’

Uzbekistan Airlines commences direct Islamabad-to-Tashkent flight

Post-budget press conference: Sindh CM unveils fiscal & development roadmap

Read more stories