AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-15

About 200 bales of new crop sold at Rs 17,000 per maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Punjab rate of new cotton in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

About 200 bales of new crop sold at Rs 17,000 per maund

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

IMF nod needed for every tax-related proposal, says Langrial

CDWP approves eight development projects

Asif asks OIC to convene emergency meeting

KP govt’s RBDC providing social protection to civil servants

PM for early finalisation of ‘EVs Policy 2025’

Uzbekistan Airlines commences direct Islamabad-to-Tashkent flight

Post-budget press conference: Sindh CM unveils fiscal & development roadmap

Read more stories