CM Maryam pays tributes to donors

LAHORE: “I pay tribute to those who voluntarily donate blood to save lives,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Blood Donor Day.’

She added, “Blood donation is actually a gift of life for someone.” She appealed to the youth to voluntarily participate in the good work of blood donation. She said, “Millions of lives are being saved annually by safe blood transfusion.” She added, “Voluntary blood donors are not only the benefactors of a single individual or family, but of the entire society.”

She highlighted, “A coordinated system has been developed in Punjab for the timely supply of healthy blood.”

