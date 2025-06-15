AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-15

RTI doesn’t extend to any legitimate privacy interest: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that right to information (RTI) does not extend to any legitimate privacy interest and request for provision of information can validly be withheld which violates the privacy of an individual.

The court passed this order in an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) of a citizen Shahbaz and burdened the appellant with special cost of rupees one million.

The court held that the amount of special cost should be recovered as decree in favour of the respondent department.

The court said that the single bench has rightly allowed the constitutional petition of the respondent department; however, the Punjab Information Commission passed the order in blatant excess of its jurisdiction, the court added.

The court said the appellant made request for getting information qua disclosure of names of taxpayers and information regarding their properties but imparting of requisite information is subject to an unambiguous consent of said individuals; otherwise, the request could validly be regretted under Section 13 (1) (b) of the Act, the court added.

The court observed that the privacy directly relates to an individual’s personal life, such as his name, address, phone number, family details, medical history, financial status; etc., which has validly been safeguarded in almost every law, the court added.

The court said that any legitimate privacy interest of an individual is protected under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act and it can be withheld under Section 13 (1) (b) of the Act.

The court said the right to information is primarily intended to give access to the citizen to the information gathered and maintained by public authorities to ensure that government is functioning in a transparent manner and accountable to the people it serves.

The court; however, observed that the provisions of the Act gives the power to public information officer to refuse the application for access to information where such disclosure of information is likely to harm the legitimate privacy or interest of individual unless the person concerned has consented to disclosure of information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore High Court Punjab Information Commission Intra Court Appeal

Comments

200 characters

RTI doesn’t extend to any legitimate privacy interest: LHC

Karachi, Hyderabad uplift packages: ECC approves Rs20bn non-lapsable funds thru PIDCL

PTI criticises energy policies of govt

Senate panel opposes FBR arrest powers under CrPC

IMF nod needed for every tax-related proposal, says Langrial

CDWP approves eight development projects

Asif asks OIC to convene emergency meeting

KP govt’s RBDC providing social protection to civil servants

PM for early finalisation of ‘EVs Policy 2025’

Uzbekistan Airlines commences direct Islamabad-to-Tashkent flight

Post-budget press conference: Sindh CM unveils fiscal & development roadmap

Read more stories