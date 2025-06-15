AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-15

Street crime on slight decline in capital

Fazal Sher Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: Though the street crime rate recorded a slight decline in the last week (the week after Eidul Azha), the number of heinous crimes witnessed a surge despite a heavy security presence in the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, four people were shot dead in separate incidents across different areas of the city during the last week. The first incident occurred in the Sarai Kharbooza area, within the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, where a man identified as Behram Khan was gunned down. According to police, Behram had gone to arrange a marriage proposal for his sister-in-law’s daughter.

The second incident also took place in the limits of Sangjani police station, in the locality of Jori Rajgan. Sohail Qadir, a 23-year-old resident of Tangi Tehsil, District Charsadda, was shot dead.

The third murder occurred in Rawat, within the limits of Humak Police Station. The victim, Muhammad Amin, was a resident of Mandi Faizabad, District Nankana Sahib. Another person has been shot dead in the limits of Humak police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed man looted Rs 150,000 from a man at gunpoint in sector I-11/2 in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi Police Station. The victim, identified as Waqas, was held at gunpoint and deprived of cash before the suspects fled the scene.

Furthermore, unknown assailants held a man named Shazib at gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone near Giga Mall, within the limits of Humak police station. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the robbery.

In another incident in the same police jurisdiction, burglars broke into a house in the Java area and escaped after stealing valuables.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

