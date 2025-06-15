AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-15

FPCCI condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran and expressed deep concern over the martyrdom of Iran’s army chief, scientists, and civilians.

In a statement, FPCCI Vice President Mohammad Aman Paracha said that first, there was an attack on Pakistan by India, and now Israel’s assault on Iran highlights the weakness of the Muslim world. “Iran is our neighbouring brotherly country, and our historical ties with it are unmatched,” he said.

Aman Paracha pointed out that Israel has targeted Iran, Palestine, and Yemen, and warned that if the Muslim world fails to unite and continues to prioritize individual interests, Israel encouraged by the United States will expand its attacks to other Muslim nations as well.

He added, “Israel is committing atrocities against Palestinian children and is complicit in the destruction of Palestine. Its hands are stained with the blood of Palestinians, and now it is shedding the blood of the Iranian people. The people of Pakistan deeply mourn the loss of precious lives due to Israeli attacks.”

Paracha stressed the urgent need for visible unity in the Islamic world, saying that all Muslim countries with ties to Israel should sever them immediately. He called for an emergency session of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to formulate a collective strategy to counter Israel’s aggression.

He further stated that Israel’s actions are a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, and have shaken the conscience of humanity. These acts pose a serious threat to regional peace and global security, and will severely destabilize the region.

Aman Paracha also endorsed Bilawal Bhutto’s statement, urging the international community to immediately halt the war in the region. “If treaties like the Indus Waters Treaty are weakened, regional peace will be at risk,” he added.

Finally, he appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to instruct the Pakistani embassy in Iran to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran.

