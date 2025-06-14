PM Shehbaz, Iranian President condemn Israeli attacks against Iran

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan stood resolutely in solidarity with the brotherly people and the Government of Iran in face of unprovoked and unjustified aggression of Israel.

In a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, he strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

The Prime Minister said that Iran has the right to self-defense, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Around 60 people, including 20 children, killed in Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran’s state media reports

Expressing heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, Shehbaz Sharif recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, held yesterday.

He denounced Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability. He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity.

The Prime Minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s aggressive behavior and its illegal actions.

He said that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region and stood ready to play its role in this context.

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Iran at this difficult time, particularly at the UN Security Council.

He said this gesture is reflective of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran has every right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He said that he spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity —an affront to international law and the UN Charter.

He expressed gratitude to President Pezeshkian for appreciation of Pakistan’s unwavering and principled position at the UN Security Council calling out Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran, Palestine and others in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we agreed that the international community, particularly the Ummah, must act together to halt these grave violations.