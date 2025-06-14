AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President condemn Israeli attacks against Iran

BR Web Desk Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 10:19pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan stood resolutely in solidarity with the brotherly people and the Government of Iran in face of unprovoked and unjustified aggression of Israel.

In a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, he strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

The Prime Minister said that Iran has the right to self-defense, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Around 60 people, including 20 children, killed in Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran’s state media reports

Expressing heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, Shehbaz Sharif recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, held yesterday.

He denounced Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability. He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity.

The Prime Minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s aggressive behavior and its illegal actions.

He said that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region and stood ready to play its role in this context.

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Iran at this difficult time, particularly at the UN Security Council.

He said this gesture is reflective of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran has every right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He said that he spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity —an affront to international law and the UN Charter.

He expressed gratitude to President Pezeshkian for appreciation of Pakistan’s unwavering and principled position at the UN Security Council calling out Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran, Palestine and others in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we agreed that the international community, particularly the Ummah, must act together to halt these grave violations.

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President condemn Israeli attacks against Iran

Israel’s attacks on Iran: Pakistan govt may fall short of Rs1,161bn PL target

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

FBR makes first major ‘Benami Property’ seizure in Islamabad, vows to expand crackdown

South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win World Test Championship

Uzbekistan Airlines launches historic Islamabad-Tashkent direct flight

Canada’s Sikhs voice outrage over Modi G7 invitation

Budget 2025-26: Tax relief for salaried class, crackdown on non-filers

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

Read more stories