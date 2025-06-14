Uzbekistan Airlines launches historic Islamabad-Tashkent direct flight

In a landmark moment for aviation and regional ties, Uzbekistan Airlines inaugurated its direct flight service from Islamabad to Tashkent today, marking a new chapter in air connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The maiden flight, HY466, departed Islamabad International Airport at 1309 hours with 126 passengers on board, celebrated with an official ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including the ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, alongside senior officials such as the PAA’s Chief Operating Officer, the Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), and the Country Manager of Uzbekistan Airlines.

The check-in area at Zone 1 of the airport was adorned with vibrant balloons, creating a festive atmosphere for passengers and attendees alike.

A warm welcome awaited travelers at Stand 3, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting in the upper lounge (A5) to commemorate the occasion.

The seamless execution of the event highlighted the collaborative efforts of airport teams under the PAA, which emphasized its commitment to fostering international aviation partnerships and delivering a world-class passenger experience.

This new route is expected to strengthen people-to-people ties and economic links between Pakistan and Central Asia, offering travelers a convenient and direct connection to Tashkent.

The PAA reaffirmed its dedication to expanding global aviation networks, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in promoting tourism, trade, and regional cooperation.