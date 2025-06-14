AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

FBR makes first major ‘Benami Property’ seizure in Islamabad, vows to expand crackdown

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2025 04:52pm

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) has seized its first immovable properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s fight against illicit wealth and tax evasion.

Two prime plots in Islamabad’s Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS)—Plot 168-A (816 sq yards) and Plot 174-A (991 sq yards)—were confiscated after investigators found they were registered under a “benamidar” (front person) whose CNIC had allegedly been misused.

The owner disclaimed knowledge of the properties and was unregistered with the FBR.

Subsequent to a thorough investigation, a reference was filed before the Benami Adjudicating Authority Bench-I Islamabad, and the case was decided in favor of the Benami Zone-I, Islamabad.

EPBD’s BoG rejects granting FBR excessive powers

Moreover, the Adjudicating Authority has also issued confiscation order of these properties.

Following the completion of all legal procedures, the properties were confiscated with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.

This action aligns with the government’s intensified efforts against benami assets, which gained momentum in July 2019 with the establishment of three Ani-Benami Zones across the country.

These zones, operating under the supervision of a Directorate General ABI, have filed over 187 references involving various categories of assets, including shares, bank accounts, vehicles, land and buildings.

The ABI Zone-I, Islamabad, has been actively involved in identifying and investigating benami properties in the Province of KP, Civil Division of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The successful confiscation of these plots mark a significant step in the government ongoing campaign to eliminate benami transactions, non-documentation of economy, detect/catch the ill-gotten and untaxed money, curb white collar crimes and generate resources for the state.

Comments

200 characters

FBR makes first major ‘Benami Property’ seizure in Islamabad, vows to expand crackdown

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win World Test Championship

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

Read more stories