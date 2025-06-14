FBR makes first major ‘Benami Property’ seizure in Islamabad, vows to expand crackdown

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) has seized its first immovable properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s fight against illicit wealth and tax evasion.

Two prime plots in Islamabad’s Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS)—Plot 168-A (816 sq yards) and Plot 174-A (991 sq yards)—were confiscated after investigators found they were registered under a “benamidar” (front person) whose CNIC had allegedly been misused.

The owner disclaimed knowledge of the properties and was unregistered with the FBR.

Subsequent to a thorough investigation, a reference was filed before the Benami Adjudicating Authority Bench-I Islamabad, and the case was decided in favor of the Benami Zone-I, Islamabad.

Moreover, the Adjudicating Authority has also issued confiscation order of these properties.

Following the completion of all legal procedures, the properties were confiscated with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies.

This action aligns with the government’s intensified efforts against benami assets, which gained momentum in July 2019 with the establishment of three Ani-Benami Zones across the country.

These zones, operating under the supervision of a Directorate General ABI, have filed over 187 references involving various categories of assets, including shares, bank accounts, vehicles, land and buildings.

The ABI Zone-I, Islamabad, has been actively involved in identifying and investigating benami properties in the Province of KP, Civil Division of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The successful confiscation of these plots mark a significant step in the government ongoing campaign to eliminate benami transactions, non-documentation of economy, detect/catch the ill-gotten and untaxed money, curb white collar crimes and generate resources for the state.