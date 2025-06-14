AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Pakistan urges UNSC to stop Israeli ‘aggression’ against Iran

  • Says Israel’s blatant provocations pose grave threat to regional peace, stability
Published 14 Jun, 2025 03:50pm

Pakistan called on the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to stop Israel’s aggression immediately and deny it the free hand and the impunity with which it “continues to operate in defiance of international laws against Iran”.

Addressing the UNSC, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Israel’s “blatant provocations” pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

“Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the representative said, adding that Israel’s actions in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen reflect a continuing pattern of unilateral militarism.

Israel on Friday launched deadly strikes on Iran’s military, nuclear targets, missile factories, killing armed forces commanders and top scientists.

Tehran said Israel’s brutal strikes on its military and nukes facilities were a “declaration of war” and called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to act against Israel.

Later, Iran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel on Friday night, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country’s two largest cities.

Israel’s military said Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles and most were intercepted or fell short. The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel, two US officials said.

Meanwhile, in his address, Ahmad called on all parties to fulfill their respective obligations and responsibilities and avoid escalation.

“Even in these testing times, diplomatic engagement and dialogue must be prioritised.”

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement and sustained dialogue.

