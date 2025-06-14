AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2025 03:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan further increased on Saturday in line with their surge in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs363,000 after it gained Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs311,213 after it gained Rs1,206.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs361,500 after it gained Rs4,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also surged on Saturday. The rate was at $3,432 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs7 to settle at Rs3,787.

