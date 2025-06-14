Pakistan condemns aggression by Israel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned “unjustified and illegitimate aggression” by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. “The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the spokesperson remarked.

Israel on Friday launched deadly strikes on Iran’s military, nuclear targets, missile factories, killing armed forces commanders and top scientists.

Tehran said Israel’s brutal strikes on its military and nukes facilities were a “declaration of war” and called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to act against Israel.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

“The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions,” Ambassador Shafqat added.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement also strongly condemned unjustified Israeli attacks on Islamic Republic of Iran which is a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty. “This abhorrent action has shaken foundations of international law as well as conscience of humanity; and gravely undermines regional stability and international security,” he said. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Iran, Dar added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that in view of the evolving security situation in the region, the Zaireen from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq.

“In order to ensure safety and security of our nationals/Zaireens in Iran, we have activated a 24/7 Crisis Management Unit (CMU) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

He added Pakistan Embassy in Tehran has also been directed to provide all facilitation to community members/Zaireens. The embassy’s hotline number is: (0098)-2166941388.

