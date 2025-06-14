AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
World Print 2025-06-14

Ships warned to avoid Red Sea, log Hormuz voyages

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ATHENS: Merchant shipping is continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite Israel’s attacks on Iran on Friday, the multinational, US-led Combined Maritime Force said, although some shipowners were looking to avoid the region.

Iran has in the past threatened to close the critical Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure. Any closure of the Strait could restrict trade and impact global oil prices.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains open and commercial traffic continues to flow uninterrupted,” the Combined Maritime Force said in advisory, adding that events over the past day had increased the likelihood of regional conflict to “significant”.

Greece and Britain have advised their merchant shipping fleets to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden and to log all voyages through the Strait of Hormuz following Israel’s attacks on Iran, documents seen by Reuters showed.

“We have reports that more ship owners are now exercising extra caution and are opting to stay away from the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf,” said Jakob Larsen, chief safety & security officer with shipping association BIMCO.

If the United States is perceived to be involved in any attacks, “the risk of escalation increases significantly”, Larsen said. “Such an escalation could include missile attacks on ships or laying of sea mines in the Strait (of Hormuz).”

